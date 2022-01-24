Hilton: Biden’s economy is ‘historically bad’

The Hill

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) has fired attorneys from the University of Virginia and George Mason University, saying he "wants the university counsel to return to giving legal advice based on law."The University of Virginia's Tim Heaphy, who was on leave to help lead the House's investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, was reportedly among 30 staffers Miyares dismissed upon taking office last week, according to...