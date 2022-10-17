Hilton CEO: The Fed will lead the economy to a 'soft-to-bumpy landing'

Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta has seen a few Federal Reserve interest rate cycles as CEO of the hotelier for the last 15 years.

The long-time leader is staying hopeful the latest one — focused on aggressive rate hikes to stomp out 40-year high inflation — will lead to a decent landing for the once-too-hot U.S. economy.

"My own view is that there is a reasonably good chance that we will get a reasonable [economic] landing, which is sort of a soft-to-bumpy landing with the economy," Nassetta said at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit on Monday.

Some business leaders would argue the Fed has already set in motion a hard economic landing as the result of years of ultra-low interest rates.

"Unfortunately, yes [the Fed would be OK with a recession]," BMO senior economist Jennifer Lee said on Yahoo Finance Live. "And the Fed has sort of softened its tone a little bit over the past two months. They used to say that they could probably do this and achieve a softish [economic] landing. But now they've already said that there will be pain felt. And it's unfortunate, but this is what happens when a central bank is aggressively tightening."

The U.S. dollar has surged against overseas counterparts, hammering quarterly sales for large multinationals such as Nike (NIKE) and FedEx (FDX). Mortgage rates have climbed to nearly 7%, stunting demand for homes. And Economic growth — as measured by Gross Domestic Product (GDP) — in the first half of the year declined.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI), S&P 500 (^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) remain mired in double-digit percentage declines for the year.

For its part, however, Hilton lifted its full-year guidance back in January due to strong leisure travel and improving demand from corporations.

Nassetta still sees a litany of encouraging trends in the business headed into 2023 despite rising interest rates.

"I would say we are at the beginning of what I think is going to be a new golden age of travel," Nassetta added.

