Hilton charged in connection with alleged beating

May 21—A Libby man faces multiple charges after allegedly beating a man and threatening him with a firearm in April.

Tyler Hilton, 36, pleaded not guilty to felony aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in Lincoln County District Court on May 17. Both are punishable by up to 20 years in the Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

According to court documents, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputies began investigating Hilton after his alleged victim reported the April 27 attack. The man told deputies that Hilton pulled a firearm and shot two rounds into the ground before leveling it at him. He said he "feared for his life," according to the affidavit.

Hilton allegedly dropped the gun and grabbed the victim, head butting him. According to the affidavit, Hilton then dropped the victim to the ground, later kicking and punching him.

Deputy Andrew Smith documented the injuries to the victim, writing that his left eye was swollen shut and he suffered from a bloody nose. There was a contusion on the man's left cheek and the whole left side of his face was "deformed and swollen," Smith wrote.

The attack reportedly took place on Warland Heights Road. Smith wrote that the removal of trees on several properties in the neighborhood sparked the attack.

Hilton is expected back in court July 26 for an omnibus hearing. A pretrial conference is slated for Aug. 30. Were the case to go to trial, it would begin Oct. 12.