Is Hilton Food Group plc’s (LON:HFG) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Hilton Food Group plc’s (LON:HFG) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Hilton Food Group has a price to earnings ratio of 27.49, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 3.6%.

View our latest analysis for Hilton Food Group

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Hilton Food Group:

P/E of 27.49 = £9.42 ÷ £0.34 (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each £1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Hilton Food Group increased earnings per share by 2.6% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 8.0%.

How Does Hilton Food Group’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. As you can see below, Hilton Food Group has a higher P/E than the average company (19.5) in the food industry.

LSE:HFG PE PEG Gauge January 7th 19 More

Hilton Food Group’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Hilton Food Group’s P/E?

Since Hilton Food Group holds net cash of UK£5.8m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Bottom Line On Hilton Food Group’s P/E Ratio

Hilton Food Group’s P/E is 27.5 which is above average (15.1) in the GB market. EPS was up modestly better over the last twelve months. And the healthy balance sheet means the company can sustain growth while the P/E suggests shareholders think it will.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.