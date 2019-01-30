Should You Like Hilton Food Group plc’s (LON:HFG) High Return On Capital Employed?

Today we are going to look at Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Hilton Food Group:

0.16 = UK£34m ÷ (UK£464m – UK£228m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2018.)

So, Hilton Food Group has an ROCE of 16%.

Does Hilton Food Group Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Hilton Food Group’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 12% average in the Food industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Separate from Hilton Food Group’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

Hilton Food Group’s current ROCE of 16% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 27%, 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Hilton Food Group.

Do Hilton Food Group’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Hilton Food Group has total liabilities of UK£228m and total assets of UK£464m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 49% of its total assets. Hilton Food Group has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.