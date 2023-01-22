Hilton Grand Vacations' (NYSE:HGV) 11% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same three-year period

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. Just take a look at Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV), which is up 36%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 18% (not including dividends).

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Hilton Grand Vacations investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's three-year performance.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Hilton Grand Vacations became profitable within the last three years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Hilton Grand Vacations shareholders can take comfort that their trailing twelve month loss of 0.8% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 10%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 0.4%, each year, over five years. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Hilton Grand Vacations , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

