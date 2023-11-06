Hilton Head construction worker charged for stabbing coworker in face at Omni resort

A construction worker at Hilton Head’s Omni Oceanfront Resort was arrested early Monday morning for allegedly stabbing his coworker with a kitchen knife inside their shared hotel room, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called around 8:15 p.m. Sunday to a hotel room at the resort on Ocean Lane, finding three men inside. One had stab wounds to his face and chest, alleging his roommate and coworker Jose Medrano, 42, had attacked him with a kitchen knife after they had a disagreement over the room’s TV.

The three men were staying at the hotel while they worked construction at the resort, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Angela Viens.

The injured man was flown to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, where he remains in stable condition, Viens said. Medrano was charged with attempted murder and booked at the Beaufort County Detention Center just after 2 a.m. Monday.

The third roommate was not injured in the incident, according to Viens.

Medrano was still in custody at the jail as of 4 p.m. Monday, records show. His bond was not immediately available.

