Who are Hilton Head Island’s highest-paid town employees? Top salaries might surprise you

The Town of Hilton Head Island will spend $3.07 million compensating its 20 highest-paid employees this year. In total, it’ll spend $31.03 million on personnel, or about 26% of its $119.5 million budget.

Out of the 20 highest-paid employees, four are women and eight were hired since the start of 2022. The five highest-paid positions are all part of the town’s executive team, except for the fire chief. Five of the 20 highest-paid positions are at the town’s fire rescue. None of the town council members are on the list, or anywhere close. Their current salaries are $12,800 plus a $50 stipend per meeting, but not more than $20,300. Mayor Alan Perry is paid $25,000 plus a $50 stipend per meeting, but not more than $32,500.

The South Carolina Freedom of Information Act allows employee salaries equaling $50,000 or more annually to be released. According to an Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette FOIA request, here are the highest-paid employees, their position and when they were hired:

20. Jason Walters — $128,216

The town hired Walters in Janurary 2000. He is a fire battalion chief.

19. Aaron Rucker — $128,588

The town hired Rucker as community planning manager in December 2023.

18. Jeffrey Hartberger — $129,713

Hartberger has been employed by the Town of Hilton Head Island for the longest of anyone on the top 20 list. He was hired in September 1984 as a firefighter and over 40 years he worked his way up to his current position, fire battalion chief, according to his LinkedIn.

17. Peter Janura — $132,345

Janura was hired in 2008 and serves as the chief emergency medical services battalion chief.

Peter Janura

16. Zenos Morris — $138,604

The town hired Morris in 2022. He serves as assistant community development director.

Zenos Morri

15. Justin Cunningham — $142,049

Hired in 2004, Cunningham is deputy fire chief.

Justin Cunningham

14. Melissa Luick — $145,000

Luick is the town’s director of planning. She was hired in June 2019.

13. Andrew Davis — $145,000

The town hired Davis as marketing and communications director in August 2023 after he spent 10 years as a reporter for WSAV. The news station hired Davis in June of 2009 where he was an anchor, reporter and, most recently, investigative reporter for the Savannah-based broadcast news outlet. Before WSAV, Davis worked for WTOC.

Andrew Davis worked for WSAV for over a decade and will become the town of Hilton Head’s new director of marketing and communications on Aug. 14. Photo via the Town of Hilton Head Island.

12. Bob Bromage — $145,000

Bromage became the town’s public safety director in August 2022 after working at the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office as the public information officer and lead cold case investigator.

Bob Bromage

11. Thomas Boxley — $145,000

The first in a position created this year, Boxley is the director of the Gullah Geechee Historic Neighborhoods Community Development Corporation. He was hired November 2023.

Thomas Boxley

10. Joheida Fister — $145,960

Fister is the deputy fire chief. She was hired in 2001.

Joheida Fister

9. Bryan McIlwee — $146,921

McIlwee is the public projects and facilities director. He was hired in 2022.

8. Thomas Sunday — $157,080

Sunday is the technology and innovation director, hired in 2022.

Thomas Sunday

7. Lisa Stauffer — $165,880

Stauffer has served as human resources director for more than 11 years. She was hired in September 2012.

Lisa Stauffer

6. Ben Brown — $169,260

Hired in June 2022, Brown is a senior advisor to the town manager.

Ben Brown

5. Chris Blankenship — $170,560

Hired in 2002, Blankenship is Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue’s fire chief. The fire rescue is structured as a traditional fire department with Blankenship serving as the organization’s chief administrative officer.

Chris Blankenship

4. Angie Stone — $171,196

As assistant town manager, Stone is responsible for communications, technology and innovation and the Office of Cultural Affairs. The town hired her in 2001.

Angie Stone

3. Josh Gruber — $175,480

The town hired Gruber in August 2018 as deputy town manager. He assists the town manager in implementing policies, procedures, plans and ordinances. He also oversees legislative business related to state and federal legislation.

Josh Gruber

2. Shawn Colin — $177,118

The town hired Colin in October 2006 as the assistant town manager. He oversees the town’s Community Development Department. He is also the town’s land management official and oversees the implementation of the land management ordinance.

Shawn Colin

1. Marc Orlando — $210,000

The former Bluffton town manager became Hilton Head town manager in February 2021. He is the chief executive officer and serves as the head of the administrative branch of the municipal government. His responsibilities include overseeing town staff, managing the council’s priorities and the town’s finances for the island.

Marc Orlando