Hilton Head Island tree farm is open for the holiday season. Here’s what to know

Hilton Head Island’s popular Sugar Mountain Farm has opened for the season.

The tree farm is open daily from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Residents can head to the reserved area behind the Rec Center on Wilborn Road to pick out Frasier Fir trees, wreaths and roping.

Sugar Mountain Farm has been in business for 28 years, selling Frasier Fir Christmas Trees on the island.

The large Frasier Fir trees were grown on the farm in Newland, North Carolina and a given number are specially transported to the island for the holiday season each year.

A Fraser fir being hauled from a farm in western North Carolina. Sugar Mountain Farms brings the trees to Hilton Head Island during the holidays.

Tree availability at Sugar Mountain Farm on Hilton Head typically lasts until the middle of December, but this year has been “kind of crazy” as the business has been busy since its opening on Nov. 21, owner Mark Trivett said.

After you’ve selected your desired tree, it will then be trimmed, wrapped and attached to your vehicle for you to take home and decorate.

The farm accepts cash or check as payment.

A portion of the proceeds from purchased trees will go to Hilton Head Island High School’s athletics.

For more information, contact 828-387-1623 or send an email to Trivettfarm3@gmail.com.