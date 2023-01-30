Hilton Head man accused in 2020 shooting jailed for failing to appear in court, police say

A Hilton Head man accused in a 2020 shooting that injured at least one person is back at the Beaufort County Detention Center after failing to appear in court, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Izavea Singletary, 22, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime, according to a police report.

On Aug. 7, 2020, police were called to the Hilton Head Gardens, an apartment building on Southwood Park Drive, for a report of shots fired. As deputies were arriving, people were starting to leave and one man reported that he had been shot. Police were able to identify Singletary as the alleged shooter but he was later charged on Aug. 20, 2020, after a traffic stop.

At the time of his arrest, Singletary was granted a $100,000 bond for the attempted murder charge and $10,000 for the possession charge. He was due back in court on Jan. 17, but failed to appear, court records show.

At 2:36 a.m. Friday, deputies got a call about a disturbance at the Vista View Apartments. When police got there, they found a couple that had been arguing, according to a police report. Once officers ran a check on Singletary, they saw that he was wanted for not appearing in court and he was taken to the detention center in Beaufort.

Singletary was charged with second-degree domestic violence, a misdemeanor, stemming from Friday’s incident. The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette do not typically name those charged with misdemeanors but did so in this case because of Singletary’s other charges.