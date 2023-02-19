Hilton Head man accused of felony assault, battery after January fight with relative, cops say

Police accused a Hilton Head man of sending a family member to the hospital with a “severe laceration” to his face following a fight in January, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Mario Washington, 41, was charged Friday with assault and battery of high and aggravated nature.

On Jan. 20 around 9 p.m., police were called out to a home on Muddy Creek Road after a fight was reported, said Maj. Angela Viens, a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

When they got there, they found that a man had a “severe laceration” to his face. Officers were told that the man had been in a fight with Washington and that Washington had allegedly used a beer bottle to cut his face, Viens said. The man was taken to Hilton Head Hospital and treated.

Washington turned himself in Friday, Viens said.

As of Sunday, Washington remained in custody at the detention center in Beaufort.

