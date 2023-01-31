Hilton Head man accused of injuring an officer during November traffic stop on US 278

A Hilton Head man turned himself in Tuesday morning after police accused him of speeding away from them in a November 2022 traffic stop that injured an officer, according to the Bluffton Police Department.

Shamall Green, 37, was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, failure to stop for a blue light, failure to surrender his driver’s license and child endangerment. Green also has a hold from the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

Sgt. Bonifacio Perez with the Bluffton Police Department did not know what charges Green is wanted on from the U.S. Marshal but said this is unrelated to the November incident.

In November 2022, on U.S. 278 near Simmonsville Road, Green had a minor in the car with him when he was pulled over by an officer with the Bluffton Police Department, Perez said.

When the officer ran a check on Green’s license, he saw that it had been suspended. A second officer arrived, and that is when Perez said Green sped away and ran over the first officer’s foot. The second officer followed Green and lost sight of him.

The officer whose foot was run over did not have any broken bones, Perez said.

Police had been looking for Green since November.

Attorney information for Green was not immediately available. As of Tuesday afternoon, Green was in custody at the detention center in Beaufort.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.