Hilton Head man accused of pistol whipping man, breaking into 2 cars is arrested

A Hilton Head man was arrested Friday night after police accused him of pistol whipping a man and breaking into two cars that evening.

Clayton Orum Jr., 18, is being charged with two counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and attempted armed, or allegedly armed, robbery.

Orum is being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center on a $40,000 surety bond. He has not been assigned an attorney or a court date yet, according to the public index.

According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Bob Bromage, Orum pistol whipped a man in the head around 7 p.m. Friday while attempting to rob him.

Police responded to the scene and the injured man was transported to Hilton Head Hospital by paramedics. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Bromage said.

Orum returned to the scene around 9 p.m. after deputies had cleared it and broke into two vehicles in the driveway of a Eugene Drive residence, taking an iPhone, cash and earbuds, Bromage said.

Police saw him near Eugene Muddy Creek Road and said they found the stolen items on his person, at which time he was arrested.

