Hilton Head man accused of sexually abusing four children at his home, police say

A 77-year-old man turned himself in Friday after police accused him of sexually assaulting four children at his home in a Hilton Head gated community.

William Beckemeyer, 77, of Hilton Head, was charged with four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

On Feb. 24, another law enforcement agency reported the alleged abuse to investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, according to Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson for the agency. Beckemeyer, who is “acquainted” with the four children, allegedly abused them “over a period of time” at his home in Hilton Head Plantation, Viens said.

Beckemeyer turned himself in to police on Friday and was released from the detention center in Beaufort on bond that same day, according to jail and court records.

No additional charges for Beckemeyer are expected at this time, Viens said.

Attorney information for Beckemeyer was not immediately available Sunday.

If you, or someone you know, has been affected by sexual abuse, help can be found by calling Hopeful Horizons’ 24-hour Support Line at 843-770-1070.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.