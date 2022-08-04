Hilton Head man charged with attempted murder after Friday night shooting in Bluffton

A Hilton Head man has been arrested after a weekend shooting in Bluffton that left one woman injured, according to police.

James Leonard Williams, 34, was charged Wednesday with attempted murder, among other offenses, jail records show.

The shooting occurred Friday, July 29, at around 11:40 p.m., when a man witnessed an argument between Williams and a woman in the parking lot of Vista View Apartments in Bluffton. After Williams struck the woman, the man intervened and attempted to separate the two.

After a brief altercation, Williams pulled a handgun from his waistband. As the man ran away, Williams fired a single shot at him. The man was not struck by the bullet and made it back to his apartment safely.

Police later learned that the woman involved in the dispute with Williams had a gunshot wound to her leg. She was taken to a hospital for treatment, but she did not confirm the identity of the shooter to authorities, according to Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Williams was located Wednesday at an apartment in the Vista View complex and arrested. He was being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center as of Thursday.