Hilton Head man charged after police say he wielded a machete at a neighbor in June

A Hilton Head man who allegedly chased his girlfriend’s neighbor with a machete in June was charged after a traffic stop with police Wednesday night.

Khalif Uqdah, 36, was charged with first-degree assault and battery and third-degree assault and battery Wednesday. He also faced charges of driving without a license, operating an unregistered vehicle, fleeing to evade arrest, failure to stop for a blue light and driving with an open container of alcohol, jail records show.

Deputies pulled over Ugdah’s car for defective equipment. He took off and after a brief chase, the car came to a stop on Southwood Park Drive and the driver fled on foot before police caught him, police said.

After identifying the driver as Uqdah, police were able to link him to a June assault, said Angela Viens. a spokesperson for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to an apartment complex near Southwood Park Drive around 9:13 p.m. on June 28 after a woman reported to police that an argument with her neighbor’s boyfriend resulted in him chasing her with a machete.

As of Thursday afternoon, Uqdah was still in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center.