Hilton Head man faces charges after police accuse him of assaulting brother Saturday

Police have charged a 46-year-old man after he chased his brother around the yard with “butcher-style” knives, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Terrance Washington, 46, of Hilton Head was charged Saturday with first-degree assault and battery and assault with a concealed weapon, jail records show.

Deputies responded to a home on Muddy Creek Road around 2:30 p.m. for a domestic dispute, according to Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. When they got there, they were told that two brothers had argued and that one of them, later identified as Washington, had gone inside to grab “butcher-style” knives from the kitchen knife block. Washington allegedly chased his brother with the knives and threatened to kill him, Viens said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

As of Sunday, Washington was still in custody at the detention center in Beaufort.