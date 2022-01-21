Hilton Head man given 10 years for stealing tourist’s purse from parked car in 2019

A man who was found guilty of stealing a purse from a parked car in Hilton Head will spend 10 years in prison, according to a news release.

Beaufort County Circuit Court Judge Robert Bonds gave Joseph Cooper, 48, of Hilton Head the maximum sentence Thursday after he was found guilty of the theft, according to a press release from the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

In August 2019, Cooper broke into an Ohio tourist’s parked rental car on Burke’s Beach and stole the purse containing prescription medication, a tablet, $200 in cash and a bank card, the press release said.

A witness who gave Cooper a ride from the beach that day told police that he entered their car with a bag that matched the description of the one that was stolen. Police reviewed security footage that showed Cooper walking around the area where the car was broken into.

Cooper was charged on Feb. 29, 2020, with breaking into a motor vehicle and simple larceny of less than $2,000, court records show. The jury acquitted him of the breaking into a motor vehicle charge, the press release said.

Cooper’s “long criminal history,” which dates back to 1990, was cited to explain why he was given such a hefty sentence for the crime, according to the release. Assistant Solicitor Jared Shedd of the 14th Circuit, who prosecuted the case, said in the press release that by stealing the tourist’s bag, Cooper’s actions were “callous.”

“He has shown no regard for the rights and property of others, even after receiving shorter prison sentences in the past,” Shedd said.

Cooper’s defense attorney, Colin Hamilton, could not be reached for comment Thursday. As of Thursday evening, Cooper was still in custody at the detention center.

