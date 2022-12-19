Hilton Head man sentenced to 17 years in prison for various Beaufort County burglaries

A Hilton Head man was sentenced to 17 years in prison Friday for various break-ins that spanned two years, according to a 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office press release.

Jerome Wing, 59, of Hilton Head, was charged with second-degree burglary and grand larceny.

The break-ins, which took place at five restaurants, two nail salons, a car repair shop, two thrift stores and at a car wash, began in 2020. All the businesses were either on Hilton Head or in Bluffton.

In June 2022, at the most recent of the break-ins, officials said, Wing was seen on security cameras smashing the glass door of a Bluffton pizza shop. After breaking the glass, Wing cut himself, leaving behind blood in his bid to get to the cash register. The register could not be opened.

Wing’s grand larceny charge stems from the June 2022 incident where he took the cash register and a safe from the business that contained a combined $10,000 in cash, said Jeff Kidd, a 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office spokesperson.

Wing’s attorney, Colin Hamilton, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Wing pleaded guilty Friday and was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the burglary charge and two years for the grand larceny charge which will be served consecutively.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.