Hilton Head man sentenced to 27 years in prison for assault of a pregnant woman in 2020

A woman got the chance to face her attacker in court Wednesday and testify against him ahead of his sentencing at the Beaufort Courthouse.

Tyreek Robinson, 23, of Hilton Head was sentenced to 27 years in prison for assaulting a woman while she slept at her home in September 2020. Robinson got into the pregnant woman’s house by going through a garage door that had been left open. While there, he went into the woman’s bedroom and filmed himself assaulting her. The woman woke up, yelled and chased Robinson out of the house. Then, she called the police to report the attack.

“I woke up and he was under my bed,” the woman told a 911 operator at the time, according a press release from the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Robinson was charged on Oct. 15, 2020, after police took his phone from a car that had flipped over in an unrelated incident on Muddy Creek Road. On the phone, according to the press release, police found photos and videos of a woman taken the same day as the attack. The woman who reported it to police identified the home in the video as hers.

On Wednesday, he was convicted of the charges. Judge Robert Bonds handed down the 27-year sentence. Robinson will serve 16 years for the burglary charge, six for voyeurism and five for assault and battery, all of which will be served consecutively.

Hunter Swanson, a prosecutor with the Special Victims Unit at the Solicitor’s Office, called Robinson’s actions “brazen” and “vile.”

“This woman has been incredibly brave throughout this harrowing ordeal,” Swanson said. “By her taking the stand, she helped put an end to Mr. Robinson’s dangerous, escalating and terrifying behavior.”

Robinson’s attorney, Juan Tolley, did not respond to a request for comment from the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.

As of Thursday, Robinson was still incarcerated at the detention center in Beaufort. Upon his release, Robinson will need to register as a sex offender.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual assault, help can be found at Hopeful Horizons’ 24-hour support line at 843-770-1070 or at the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673.

