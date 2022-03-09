Hilton Head mother, son charged with attempted murder after gas station shootout

A mother and son from Hilton Head turned themselves in Tuesday for allegedly participating in a shootout last Thursday at a Hardeeville Circle K convenience store.

Megan Suzanne Vandervliet, 45, and her son Trevor Guy Vandervliet, 20, are each charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Both were denied bond by a Jasper County magistrate on Tuesday and are being held at the Jasper County Detention Center.

According to a Facebook post from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place at the D. Mark Cummings Circle K around 1 p.m. March 3.

“Through investigation, officers learned the shooting stemmed from an argument at the gas pumps between two male subjects,” the post read. “No victims or witnesses sustained any injuries during the shooting. All of the individuals involved were residents of Beaufort County.”

Chief Deputy Jeff Crosby with Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that “from what we understand, it was an ongoing dispute between those individuals in Beaufort County.”

He added that there are no additional suspects in the incident.

