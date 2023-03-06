Hilton Head restaurant owner faces charges of sexual conduct with a minor, police report

Police have accused a local restaurant owner Monday of having “inappropriate contact” with a minor while at the child’s babysitter’s home in Bluffton, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Graeme Tosh, 56, of Hilton Head, was charged Monday with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, jail records show.

The child’s mother called deputies on Feb. 27 to report the incident, which had taken place the day before at the home of a babysitter on Bluffton Parkway, according to a police report and Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Maj. Angela Viens. When the mother picked up her child from the babysitter’s home, the minor told her about the alleged “inappropriate contact” with a man at the home, identified as Tosh, a local restaurant owner. Tosh was at the home because he is a friend of the babysitter, Viens said.

Tosh turned himself in to police Monday, Viens said.

Police are not looking into any charges against the babysitter, and no further charges for Tosh are expected as of Monday, Viens said.

Tosh opened Some Kind of Blue, a restaurant at 19 Dunnagans Alley, Hilton Head, about a year ago with business partners Sterlin Colvin and Stephen Connelly.

As of Monday afternoon, Tosh remained in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual abuse, help can be found by calling Hopeful Horizons’ 24-hour Support Line at 843-770-1070.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.