Hilton Head schools put on lockdown Thursday after gunfire is heard nearby, police say

All Hilton Head schools were placed on lockdown Thursday after gunfire was heard on Gum Tree Road, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

As of 12:30 p.m., police had lifted the lockdown and normal school activities had resumed, school spokesperson Candace Bruder said.

Police were called just before noon by officials from the Hilton Head Island Elementary School for Creative Arts, who reported hearing gunshots in the area, according to Maj. Angela Viens with the sheriff’s office.

The school as well as other Hilton Head Island schools were placed on a modified lockdown for safety precautions. A modified lockdown means students are able to switch classes as usual while all outdoor activities, such as recess or sports, are canceled.

Police searched the area but did not find any shell casings or any evidence of gunfire in the area.

No other information was immediately available.