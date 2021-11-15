Hilton Head student proved she was vaccinated. Now she gets two free semesters at Clemson

A Hilton Head Preparatory School graduate will be getting two semesters of free tuition at Clemson University as part of the college’s vaccine incentives program.

Maddie Frank, a sophomore biochemistry major from Hilton Head Island, was the sole recipient of the randomized prize, which rewarded students and faculty who submitted their proof of vaccination to the university. The incentives program was intended to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Frank, who lettered all four years playing golf at Hilton Head Preparatory School, learned about the prize last month after receiving a phone call from Chris Miller, Clemson’s vice president for student affairs and dean of students, according to a news release.

She was “extremely caught off guard,” Frank said in the news release.

“I didn’t understand why he was calling at first,” she said. “When I figured it out, I was ecstatic. It was a great way to start my morning.”

After learning about the prize, Frank called her parents, Kimberly and Matthew Frank, who were “blown away,” Kimberly told a reporter Saturday.

“We are very grateful to the university and to all the students for getting people vaccinated,” she said. “I think this was just an awesome way to give an incentive to students.”

Kimberly Frank said the university will likely offer her daughter the free tuition next year.

Frank transferred to Clemson after one year at Charleston Southern University, where she was named to the Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar list and was one of four women golfers to play in all seven tournaments and all 16 rounds of stroke play, according to her athlete profile.

At Clemson, Frank is a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority and is a leader in the college’s Young Life student organization, according to the news release.

Among the other prizes awarded to Clemson students who submitted their vaccine records were Barnes and Noble gift cards, new iPads or laptops and two semesters of unlimited meal plans, according to the university. In total, more than 16,000 students uploaded their proof of vaccination.

“Just seeing 60-plus percent (of students) are vaccinated and knowing people are contributing to the health and safety of campus is a good thing,” Frank said in the release. “Clemson deserves a big thank-you for making this opportunity available to students. I’m very grateful to have been drawn as a winner.”