Hilton hotel approved for Stuart's arts and entertainment district despite opposition

STUART — A Hilton hotel got the green light Monday for the city's arts and entertainment district, but not without opponents claiming it fails to fit in aesthetically with the area.

City commissioners voted 4-1, with Christopher Collins dissenting. Among his objections was the size of the proposed hotel, compared to other buildings in the arts district. The $19 million Hilton Tru brand hotel is planned for South Colorado Avenue along Frazier Creek in The Creek District.

The project faced equal amounts of support and opposition from the community at Monday's standing-room-only meeting that kept Raj Patel — the developer — on the edge of his seat for four hours, he said.

"I'm very pleased with the outcome," Patel said following the approval.

The 1.8-acre development would include a four-story hotel and a one-story building with 2,500 square feet of retail space and a 2,500-square-foot restaurant.

Opposition to its character

At four stories — the limit in Stuart — the 102-bed hotel fails to mesh with the character of The Creek District, which is mainly one-story buildings, opponents argued.

But the property is situated close to the similarly-sized complex of four buildings called the Royal Palm Financial Center along U.S. 1, and Patel's team argued the 53,600-square-foot hotel fits with the character of those buildings.

A rendering of a Tru by Hilton hotel slated to be built in The Creek District of Stuart, Florida, following the City Commission's approval Jan. 8, 2024.

Opponents criticized the generic nature of the development, compared to the unique shops that line most of South Colorado Avenue from U.S. 1 to Confusion Corner and all through downtown.

Opponents like Fruits & Roots owner Carra Crehan wanted a family-owned, boutique hotel rather than a chain such as Hilton. Downtown Stuart has no chain hotels.

A Hilton hotel, she said, would "take away the quaintness we've built in downtown." Fruits & Roots is located across Southwest A Street from the proposed hotel.

A rendering of the Tru by Hilton hotel planned for South Colorado Avenue in Stuart, Florida, following approval by the City Commission Jan. 8, 2024. The hotel, if built, would be served by the city's tram taking people back and forth from Stuart's historic downtown.

Old Colorado Inn owner Steven Vitale said he felt like the hotel belonged elsewhere in the city. The Old Colorado Inn is also located on Colorado Avenue but closer to the St. Lucie River.

It's the "wrong product for the entrance to historic downtown Stuart," said Vitale, who earlier in the meeting evening criticized commissioners.

"You are killing our city," he said, arguing the project is too large, too intense and too devoid of character.

Locally-developed hotel

This would not be Patel's first Tru by Hilton hotel, having built one in Tradition in Port St. Lucie. He is a Palm City resident and has been a Martin County resident for decades, he said before the meeting.

"We're totally vested in the city of Stuart," Patel said.

"He's a local," said Josh Steppling, a resident of Rio, who owned a Subway franchise in Stuart and publicly threw his support behind Patel.

When people told Steppling they didn't want to eat at a chain restaurant, he would explain his Subway was locally owned and operated, he said.

Construction of the Tru by Hilton hotel may start in the first quarter of next year and take 18 months, said Jenna Knobbe, who presented the project to city commissioners on behalf of Patel.

