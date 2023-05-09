Hilton hotel manager arrested for waking up guest by sucking on his toes, police say

A Hilton Hotel manager was arrested and charged Friday after police said he entered a guest’s room and sucked on the customer’s toes.

David Neal, 52, was charged with aggravated burglary and assault for entering a male guest’s room and sucking on his toes Thursday, March 30, our sister station WHIO reports.

Nashville Police were dispatched shortly after 5 a.m. to 121 4th Avenue South, where a Hilton Hotel resides, a spokesperson for the city’s police department stated.

While investigating a complaint, officers discovered that Neal, working as a night manager at the time, made a key card and entered the guest’s room.

The guest then woke up to find Neal sucking on his toes, which he immediately confronted.

The guest recognized Neal because the day before, he came into the room with another employee to fix an issue with the television, the spokesperson said.

Neal claimed that he entered the room because he smelled smoke and was checking on the victim. However, the night manager did not report this issue to security. Furthermore, no other resident reported smelling smoke.

When officers asked where the room key was, Neal replied that he threw it away, the spokesperson said. The room key was never recovered.

Nashville Police Central Precinct detectives led the investigation and issued warrants against Neal.

He was arrested at his Lebanon, Tennessee, residence.

At last check, Neal was in jail, to be released on a $27,000 bond.

