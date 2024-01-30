'Make Him Crazy': George Conway Reveals How To Get Under Trump's Skin

Conservative attorney George Conway has some blunt advice on dealing with Donald Trump.

“Make him crazy,” he told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki on Monday.

Conway said the former president is already unstable but added that there’s a way to get even deeper under his skin: through his insecurities.

“The reason why he is the way he is, the reason why he is this pathological narcissist, is because he’s deeply insecure,” Conway said. “He knows that he’s a fraud. He knows he’s not as smart as he says he is, he knows he’s not as good as he says he is, he knows he’s a rapist, he knows he’s a liar.”

Conway said that when Trump is confronted with this reality, “he melts.”

Trump was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation last year, with the jury awarding writer E. Jean Carroll $5 million in damages. Last week he was ordered to pay an additional $83.3 million to Carroll for continuing to defame her.

Conway noted that Trump appeared in court Thursday and “put up this strong man act” while the jury watched.

But Conway pointed out that Trump “didn’t actually show up for the first trial, the one where he could’ve been cross-examined about what happened in that department store, because he’s scared.”

Carroll had accused Trump of raping her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the spring of 1996. Although the jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse, the judge later clarified that Trump ”‘raped’ her as many people commonly understand the word ‘rape.’”

Conway: The reason why he is this pathological narcissist it's because he's deeply insecure, and he knows that he is a fraud. He knows he’s a rapist He knows he’s a liar pic.twitter.com/k3colah4Lw — Acyn (@Acyn) January 30, 2024

Conway made a similar argument about Trump’s Achilles’ heel earlier in the day during an appearance on “Morning Joe” as he urged GOP presidential rival Nikki Haley and President Joe Biden to “call out the crazy” when it comes to Trump.

“He’s had three years of basically being off the stage, and people have forgotten how absolutely, positively mentally disordered this man is,” Conway said. “And the more you talk about that in particular, the crazier it makes him.”

He said Trump’s relatives may want to bring him to a neurologist over his cognitive health, but he added “that’s not really the problem” when it comes to his bid to return to the White House.

“What makes him dangerous is he’s a narcissistic sociopath, a narcissistic psychopath, a malignant narcissist, and has always been that,” he said.

See more of that conversation below:

Conservative Lawyer @gtconway3d on Trump:



“If he were a relative of mine and saying some of the things he’s saying, confusing Nikki Haley with Nancy Pelosi…I’d drag him to the nearest Neurologist. But that is not really the problem with him.



What makes him dangerous is, he’s… pic.twitter.com/1eOCUSkYjn — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 29, 2024