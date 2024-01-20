‘Get him:’ Florida woman accused of ordering pit bull attack on ex-boyfriend, report says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman is accused of ordering her pit bull to attack her ex-boyfriend after she coked him, according to police.

NBC affiliate WESH said on Jan. 15, an officer with the Bushnell Police Department was conducting speed enforcement when he witnessed a man exiting a car and running toward his patrol car.

The man allegedly told the officer that his on-and-off girlfriend of eight years, Jennifer Flores, had ordered her dog to attack him in her apartment.

According to WESH, the man said he and Flores got into a verbal argument and she wouldn’t let him leave her place. That’s when she allegedly grabbed the gold chain around his neck and began to choke him.

When the man tried to leave, Flores told her black pit bull to “get him,” WESH reported.

The man claims he was attacked on his arms and legs.

Body cam video shows the moment officers arrived at the woman’s apartment and observed blood all over the bottom of her door and the ground. Officers allegedly saw blood through her back sliding glass door and rubbing alcohol next to the blood, according to WESH.

Police said the woman wasn’t wearing anything but a blue blanket and admitted to being intoxicated, according to WESH.

Flores was arrested for domestic violence based on her level of intoxication and being uncooperative with officials.

WESH reported that she was charged with domestic strangulation, domestic aggravated battery and domestic false imprisonment.

