“Get him off the streets”: Mother outraged that daughter’s accused killer was granted $10K bond

A Shelby County mother told FOX13 that she is deeply disturbed that the man accused of shooting and killing her daughter is no longer behind bars.

“Please get him off the streets,” said Brandee Reedy. “He is going to hurt somebody else. He cannot keep walking free.”

Officers charged 18-year-old Seth Walls with the shooting death of 15-year-old Haley Reedy. He was granted a $10,000 bond on Tuesday while awaiting trial.

“Haley doesn’t have a voice anymore,” her mother said. “Haley can’t speak up for herself anymore, so we have to do it for her.”

According to court documents, Walls hosted Reedy and a second female visitor at his home on Cedar Creek Drive on September 11th. He reportedly told investigators that he was messing with his gun, but left it on the couch while he stepped outside the room. He claimed to have heard a gunshot while he said he was outside of the room.

However, the Shelby County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide. Based on the bullet’s entry and exit into her skull, investigators say the gunshot wound could not have been self-inflicted.

“It’s been a living hell,” Reedy’s mother said. “She needs justice.”

She told FOX13 that she questions why the adult was with an underage girl in the first place.

“He needs to be locked up so this will not happen to nobody else,” she said.

