'How can I get him from there?' Young migrants stuck in Border Patrol backlog

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Molly Hennessy-Fiske
·13 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LA JOYA, TEXAS&#x002014;March 25, 2021&#x002014;Ten-year-old Christopher Garcia, center, sits with fellow Central American migrants in Texas&#39;s Rio Grande Valley waiting transport to a Border Patrol holding area on March 25, 2021.(PLEASE REFER TO STORY ON ID) Christopher traveled alone from San Pedro Sula, Honduras to reach the United States. The journey took about a month before he crossed the Rio Grande River last week and was detained by Border Patrol in La Joya, Texas on March 25, 2021. He was carrying only his birth certificate from Honduras. He hopes to reach his aunt in North Carolina, but is currently detained at the Donna facility in Donna, Texas. Christopher, a skinny boy with curly brown hair and an impish smile, was at an age when the street gangs that dominated his neighborhood had started to recruit him. His father, who worked at a clothes factory, had already tried to migrate to the U.S. but was deported the day he crossed the border two years ago. The number of unaccompanied minors crossing illegally from Mexico into the United States is unprecedented, overwhelming Border Patrol. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Christopher Garcia, 10, center, sits with fellow Central American migrants in Texas' Rio Grande Valley on March 25 while waiting transport to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection holding area. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

The 10-year-old boy crossed the Rio Grande with hundreds of other migrants last week. But he was essentially alone.

That is how Christopher Garcia says he managed to travel over the course of three months from his home in one of the world’s most dangerous cities — San Pedro Sula, Honduras — to the U.S. border without an adult: by blending into groups of older children and families.

Christopher, a skinny athletic boy with curly brown hair and an impish smile, departed at an age when street gangs that dominate his neighborhood had started to recruit him. His father, who worked at a clothes factory, had tried to migrate to the U.S. himself in the past but was deported the same day he crossed the border.

This year, the family’s fortunes worsened after hurricanes damaged their home, knocking trees onto the roof.

Christopher Garcia, wearing a red and blue shirt, traveled alone from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, to reach the United States.
Christopher Garcia, wearing a red and blue shirt, traveled alone from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, to reach the United States. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

So Christopher said he left his parents and two younger sisters and headed to join his aunt, a U.S. citizen, in the mountains of western North Carolina. He carried her phone number with him, written on the back of his Honduran birth certificate. As he made his way north toward Texas, he managed to memorize the phone number, just in case he lost his paperwork or was robbed.

Last week, a Mexican smuggler on the south side of the Rio Grande took Christopher to an abandoned house where he slept on the floor with other migrants for three days. He waited, shivering, without a coat, food or running water. The smuggler returned late Wednesday and led Christopher’s group of 700 migrants to the river, where he said he heard gunfire — he didn't see who was shooting. They crossed on rafts to Texas’ Rio Grande Valley at about midnight.

Once on the U.S. side in rural La Joya, Christopher wandered with the group in the dark through thick mesquite brush lining the river, splitting up into smaller factions until they found Old Military Road. The cracked, backwoods artery of the Rio Grande Valley is frequented by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Border Patrol agents spotted Christopher’s group of 27 youths and seven adults early Thursday. Agents sat them down in the dry grass and called for a bus to take them to a temporary holding area, which was already overcrowded. But all the buses were busy transporting other migrants.

“We’re already full to capacity,” one of the agents said as he waited with the youths by the side of the road.

Due to the uptick in migration on the U.S. border in recent weeks, it took nearly 12 hours for the buses to arrive. Christopher was among 18,000 migrant youths who have arrived in the Rio Grande Valley without adults since the start of this fiscal year in October. It would be days before he spoke with relatives in the U.S.

The same day Christopher arrived in the U.S., President Biden said his administration was attempting to swiftly release child migrants to shelters and, ultimately, to their families.

“We’re building back up the capacity that should have been maintained and built upon that [President] Trump dismantled,” Biden said during his first news conference, adding that once a youth arrives at the border, relatives are contacted within 24 hours and vetted.

But families, like Christopher’s in the U.S., said they face delays trying to find and claim migrant youths held by the federal government.

The Border Patrol encountered about 43,000 migrants across the southern border last month — about 8,500 more than during the same period last year, including 6,000 youths traveling on their own, compared with 3,221 last March, according to agency figures reviewed by The Times. The Border Patrol had 4,966 migrant youths in its custody, and 13,204 more were in federal shelters as of Wednesday, the most recent figures released. The increase in youths has overwhelmed the Border Patrol, which faces shortages of buses, holding areas and shelter beds.

Last Thursday, agents waited with Christopher's group in the afternoon heat with no food, little shade and water. Some of the girls were pregnant. One passed out and had to be revived by agents.

Christopher had dreamed of going to the movies in the U.S., maybe even Disneyland. Now he, too, was exhausted.

“I’m so hungry,” he repeated, brushing off his dusty clothes. “I want food. I want to take a bath, change my pants.”

He recalled how his parents had instructed him to survive.

Christopher recalled how his parents had instructed him to survive.
Christopher dreamed of going to the movies in the U.S., maybe even Disneyland. He recalled how his parents had instructed him to survive. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

“They said if I was hungry to suck my fingers,” he said, but that didn’t work.

Mid-morning, a Frito-Lay truck stopped near the group, and the driver handed agents a few bags of Cracker Jack. Agents distributed the snacks to the youths, who asked for water. An agent told them to line up behind a cooler in his SUV and passed out paper cups, one for each child.

“Where are the little kids?” the agent asked.

Christopher went to the front of the line, along with two Honduran 9-year-olds, a girl named Litzy and a boy named Snyder.

The number of unaccompanied minors crossing illegally from Mexico into the United States is unprecedented.
The number of unaccompanied minors crossing illegally from Mexico into the United States is unprecedented, overwhelming the Border Patrol. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Christopher wore a red and blue shirt that featured a skier and the motto, "Time 2 Shred." Back home, he played soccer and basketball. Now his right leg was cramping. He winced, rubbing it above his sneakers, which he wore without socks. Nearby, a 16-year-old boy was limping, injured during the river crossing.

“I suffer,” Christopher said. “But just a little.”

Another boy had a cellphone with video games the children took turns playing. Some talked about their relatives in Kansas, Florida, Tennessee and Texas.

About 1:30 p.m., a white government bus finally arrived, then a half dozen more. Christopher stood and fidgeted as agents called youths’ names and they boarded. He was among the last called. Single adult migrants boarded a separate van, and would probably be sent back to Mexico.

Christopher and the rest of the youths, as well as some migrant families, were driven to a Border Patrol holding area in nearby Donna, Texas, where conditions were dire. Severely overcrowded, the tent facility designed for 250 people already held about 4,000, including 3,300 youths who had arrived without adults. Some had already spent weeks there, waiting to be released to their families.

Christopher only carried his Honduran birth certificate with him, with his aunt&#39;s phone number written on the back.
Christopher only carried his Honduran birth certificate with him, with his aunt's phone number written on the back. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

On Tuesday, select pool reporters were allowed to spend less than two hours inside the facility where footage showed Christopher was still being held five days after crossing the border. Video filmed during the visit showed Christopher filing through a meal line, taking a Capri Sun drink pouch and entering a crowded housing "pod," still wearing the same red and blue shirt he arrived in.

By law, the Border Patrol is supposed to transfer youths within 72 hours to Health and Human Services shelters with beds, medical staff, teachers and recreational activities. But due to the uptick of migrants, more than 2,000 youths had been held at the Donna facility longer than 72 hours as of Tuesday; 39 had been held for more than 15 days, and some for up to 20 days, said Oscar Escamilla, acting executive officer of the Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley sector.

The facility costs $16 million a month to operate, excluding medical services and caregiver contracts, he said. Medical staff check youths for lice but none are tested for COVID-19 unless they’re symptomatic, Escamilla said. Youths are issued wristbands with barcodes showing medical conditions and when they last showered. Youths 14 and over have their photos and fingerprints taken, and all receive notices to appear in immigration court, Escamilla said.

Youths were housed in 400-square-foot “pods” designed to hold 32 people during the pandemic but crowded with hundreds, one packed with 676 youths. They could be seen sleeping under silver Mylar blankets on pads spread across the floor. Escamilla said about 14% of youths test positive for COVID when they leave, and he expects some get infected in the packed pods.

The Border Patrol set up a play pen outside the pods where an 11-year-old boy tended to his 3-year-old sister; a 17-year-old who had migrated without an adult cared for her newborn. “I can’t possibly put these young kids in those pods because they’re going to get hurt,” Escamilla said.

Outside, construction equipment hummed as workers expanded the facility, roughly doubling its size with new tents that will be overseen by Health and Human Services.

Border Patrol agents are supposed to ask youths if they have a contact in the U.S. and allow the child to speak with them, Escamilla said — the press tour showed youths in spaces labeled "phone rooms." But Christopher’s relatives still had not spoken with him as of Tuesday, nor had relatives of some of the other children detained with him.

“A Border Patrol facility is no place for a child,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas said in a statement this week. “We have been working around the clock, in coordination with HHS, to quickly move unaccompanied children out of these crowded Border Patrol stations.”

On Wednesday, Mayorkas held a conference call with Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and other officials to discuss the situation on the border, reassuring members of Congress that the administration was making progress. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), who was on the call and had visited the Donna facility Tuesday, disagreed.

“They said, ‘We’re moving kids as soon as possible.’ I didn’t see that,” Cuellar said in an interview afterward, noting that he saw filing cabinets at the Donna facility overflowing with thousands of case files of migrant youths awaiting release to their families.

Border Patrol agents told Cuellar that of those held at the Donna facility, 1,800 were boys; 1,500 girls. About 800 were younger than 13. Three dozen youths had been held for more than two weeks. Four adolescent boys and three adolescent girls had been held for more than 19 days, he said, in part due to a shortage of federal shelter beds. On Wednesday, the Border Patrol would encounter 451 newly arrived migrant youths, but federal shelters would discharge only 244.

“They’re not moving out fast enough,” Cuellar said of youth in federal facilities.

He said some adolescent girls held for more than 20 days in Donna have since been sent to a shelter for girls that opened last week at the San Diego Convention Center. Federal officials have opened a slew of new shelters, mostly for adolescent boys, who usually migrate in larger numbers.

“I asked Border Patrol, ‘Why are they taking boys over girls?’ ” Cuellar said, especially when some girls have waited weeks to get released. “I feel bad for those little girls, especially the young moms.”

It takes at least a month for federal caseworkers to vet family and other sponsors allowed to claim migrant children, Cuellar said, and if they can’t find a sponsor, the process can take up to four months.

Christopher hopes to reach his aunt in North Carolina, but is currently detained at the facility in Donna, Texas.
Christopher hopes to reach his aunt in North Carolina, but is currently detained at the facility in Donna, Texas. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

“The problem is compounding with every kid that they put into detention,” said Dr. Amy Cohen, whose Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization, Every Last One, works to reunite migrant children with their families, including children who arrive at the border without adults. “What you’re seeing is more and more delays, and it’s only going to get worse. We’re warehousing them.”

The mother of Snyder, a 9-year-old Honduran migrant who crossed the river with Christopher, said the Border Patrol called her in Florida on Sunday to say they had him, but federal officials have yet to follow up with her.

The mother, Norma, 37, who works in construction, asked to be identified only by her first name because she’s living in the U.S. illegally, which does not bar her from claiming her son. She had a relative bring Snyder to the border to cross alone after his school closed due to the pandemic, the country’s economy was devastated by hurricanes and she feared he would be pressured to join a gang.

“When someone makes the decision to take the risk for a better life, for our children, to send them alone, it’s because there’s no other way,” she said.

A Guatemalan youth who arrived in the same group as Christopher, 16-year-old Frank Echeverria, was also still waiting Thursday to join relatives in Arkansas.

“I don’t know why it’s taking so long. I wish he would be able to call us,” stepmother Lisa Castillo, a U.S. citizen, said by phone. “What is it we can do to get him faster? We’re willing to do anything. His family’s waiting on him. We’re really worried about him and we’re wanting to have him home with us.”

Christopher’s aunt in North Carolina has been trying to claim him since the Border Patrol contacted her on March 25.

“I’m worried about how can I get him from there,” said Digna Brittain, 60, a housekeeper in Morganton, N.C. “They told me an official was going to call me and I have my phone in my hand. I will happily buy him a ticket here.”

She said Christopher’s mother had called to alert her after he left, explaining that he was coming to escape gangs.

Christopher and other juvenile migrants from Central American countries wait to be transported to a holding area.
Christopher and other juvenile migrants from Central American countries wait to be transported to a Border Patrol holding area on March 25. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

“That’s why parents send their children here, rather than risk their lives in the street. They reach a certain age and they recruit them for the gangs,” Brittain said. “The parents have to risk it because they think less will happen to them in the U.S.”

It’s been 25 years since Brittain left Honduras. She last saw Christopher, she said, when she returned to visit her mother a few years ago. Now a U.S. citizen, she plans to adopt him.

“I don’t want him to go to a shelter because he has family here, me and lots of cousins,” Brittain said.

On Wednesday, after she called a federal hotline, Brittain was told Christopher was still in Texas and that someone would call her in a couple days to explain how he would be released. Then officials put Christopher on the phone, and she sobbed with relief.

“He told me that he’s good, only he’s bored to be there," Brittain said afterward. "For him, to be eating and feel safe is a lot.”

“My husband wants us to go get him, but I know there’s a process we need to follow,” she said.

As of Thursday, a week after he crossed the border, Christopher remained in federal custody.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • 5G smartphone sales soar, but not because of interest in 5G technology

    Carriers are promoting 5G devices heavily and that will continue, experts say.

  • She built a garden sanctuary in L.A. Now, she wants to share it with you

    Meadow Carder-Vindel knows the healing effects of gardening firsthand. That's why she opens her Mount Washington garden to others.

  • Wie West, Feng back on leaderboard at ANA Inspiration

    Michelle Wie West was back on a major championship leaderboard Thursday at the ANA Inspiration. Playing for the second straight week after a 21-month break, Wie West shot a 2-under 70, leaving her four strokes behind leader Patty Tavatanakit after the morning wave. “Came into the day like, `OK, no stress today, easy golf,’” Wie West said.

  • Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi charged with violating secrets law

    Myanmar's ousted leader is charged with breaking an official secrets law which carries a heavy jail term.

  • Iran adds advanced machines enriching underground at Natanz: IAEA

    Iran has begun enriching uranium with a fourth cascade, or cluster, of advanced IR-2m machines at its underground Natanz plant, a report by the U.N. atomic watchdog showed, in a further breach of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. It was the latest of many steps by Iran raising pressure on U.S. President Joe Biden with the two sides in a standoff over who should move first to salvage a deal that was meant to curb Iran's ability to develop a nuclear bomb, if it so intended. The deal imposed limits on Iran's nuclear activities that it started breaching in 2019 in response to a U.S. withdrawal from the accord under Biden's predecessor Donald Trump, as well as the reimposition of U.S. sanctions against the Islamic Republic that had been lifted under the agreement.

  • Chrissy Teigen graces cover of People's 'Beautiful Issue'

    Chrissy Teigen will grace the front of People magazine’s “The Beautiful Issue” in a cover story that delves into her evolved definition of beauty, facing racism growing up and her heartbreaking miscarriage last year. On this year’s cover, Teigen appears smiling along with her children Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, with the quote “I’ve learned how strong I am.” The 35-year-old model and cookbook author is married to R&B crooner John Legend, who was named Sexiest Man Alive by the magazine in 2019. Teigen, who is of Thai-Norwegian descent, said she wants to follow her Thai tradition in remembering her son, Jack, who died at 20 weeks of her pregnancy.

  • India coronavirus: Why have vaccine exports been suspended?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but companies are warning of supply problems.

  • California court says USA Taekwondo must protect athletes after L.A. sexual abuse case

    The ruling could pressure Olympic organizations to do more when it comes to protecting young athletes from sexual abuse by coaches.

  • A deer crashed through the windshield of a school bus in Virginia and landed on a student, video shows

    No one was injured when a deer crashed through a school bus windshield and landed on a student in Virginia, according to local reports.

  • Canadiens shut down Senators for 4-1 win

    Jake Allen made 22 saves, Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher each had a goal and an assist, and the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Thursday night for their third consecutive win. Paul Byron and Corey Perry provided the rest of the offense for Montreal, which blanked the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 some 48 hours earlier in the Canadiens’ return to action after a week off with two players in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

  • Facebook bans 'voice of Trump' from platform

    An interview with the ex-president was posted by his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, on Facebook.

  • Mass. still on track to receive 100K Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses despite botched batch

    Gov. Charlie Baker says it is a shame that 15 million doses of the single-shot vaccine had to be scrapped because of a mixup at a Baltimore factory.

  • Woman killed after shooting gun in Indonesia's police HQ

    A woman entered Indonesia's National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and fired a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest militant attack in the world’s most populous Muslim nation, officials said. Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown and were on heightened alert for possible attacks against police and places of worship following a suicide bombing during Palm Sunday Mass at a Roman Catholic cathedral on Sulawesi island which wounded at least 20 people. Television video on Wednesday showed a woman wearing a long black robe and a blue veil walking near a parking lot at the police headquarters toward the police chief’s office building.

  • Mariners rally late to stun Giants 8-7 in 10 innings

    After 550 days without fans in attendance, the Seattle Mariners treated those who stuck around late into the night to one of the more unlikely comebacks seen on opening day. Jake Fraley walked with the bases loaded in the 10th inning to score Evan White with the winning run, and Seattle rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the San Francisco Giants 8-7 on Thursday. A wild opening night concluded with a massive comeback by the Mariners, who scored six runs in the eighth to take a 7-6 lead, only to lose it on pinch-hitter Alex Dickerson’s solo homer in the ninth.

  • Trump must face a defamation lawsuit over Summer Zervos' sexual-assault claims, court rules

    Donald Trump must now face a lawsuit after branding the former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos a liar for her claims he sexually assaulted her.

  • How dissident Alexei Navalny's new standoff with Russia's Putin could play out

    If Russia is 'painfully killing' jailed opposition figure Navalny, what's the Kremlin's long game?

  • Crypto-art investors could face a surprise on tax day since NFTs can lead to a hefty tax bill

    "Holy s---, that's a lot of taxes," digital artist Beeple told CNBC after he found out how much he'd have to pay in taxes on his $69 million NFT sale.

  • Jeff Bezos' link to Chargers ownership is not his first rodeo

    Billionaire Jeff Bezos has had his eyes on NFL ownership for a while now and the Chargers could be a fit.

  • Delta CEO calls new Georgia voting restrictions "unacceptable" and "based on a lie"

    Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian condemned Georgia's new election law as "unacceptable" in a memo circulated to staff on Wednesday, claiming that the "entire rationale for this bill was based on a lie" about widespread voter fraud in 2020.Why it matters: The Atlanta-based airline is one of the largest employers in Georgia and was facing calls for a boycott over its stance on the Republican-crafted law, per the Washington Post. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBastian sent out a memo last Friday in which he said he understood concerns about the law, but praised several elements and suggested it had "improved considerably during the legislative process." In Wednesday's memo, Bastian reversed himself and said he now recognizes that "the final bill is unacceptable and does not match Delta’s values."What they're saying: "After having time to now fully understand all that is in the bill, coupled with discussions with leaders and employees in the Black community, it’s evident that the bill includes provisions that will make it harder for many underrepresented voters, particularly Black voters, to exercise their constitutional right to elect their representatives. That is wrong," Bastian wrote in Wednesday's memo.The big picture: The release of Bastian's memo on Delta's website comes hours after 72 Black executives signed onto an open letter demanding corporate America take action to fight GOP-led legislation that would restrict voting access in at least 43 states.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Robust U.S. employment growth expected in March, jobs deficit remains large

    U.S. employers likely stepped up hiring in March amid increased vaccinations and more pandemic relief money from the government, which would cement expectations for a boom that could push this year's economic growth to the strongest since 1984. The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday is also expected to show people, mostly women, wading back into the labor market, drawn by those brightening economic prospects. "The economy is on fire, fueled by vaccines and government stimulus," said Sung Won Sohn, a finance and economics professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.