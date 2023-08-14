Himachal Pradesh: Nine dead, dozens trapped in India temple collapse

Authorities said the temple collapsed due to a landslide

Nine people have died and dozens more are feared trapped after an ancient Hindu temple collapsed in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains.

Rescue operations are underway after the temple in the popular tourist town of Shimla was hit by a landslide.

Himachal Pradesh has received heavy rain over the past few days, triggering floods and landslides.

Twenty-one people have died in the past 24 hours in rain-related incidents.

The state's chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who is at the site of the landslide, told reporters that around 20-25 people may be trapped under the debris.

Thousands of tourists visit the hill state of Himachal Pradesh, especially its capital Shimla, around the year to enjoy its cool weather and picturesque scenery.

But the state has been experiencing heavy rains during the monsoon season, leading to flooding, landslides and cloudbursts which cause further damage.

Videos shared on social media over the past few days show vehicles and buildings being swept away by gushing rivers, trees falling on cars and tourists stranded due to road closures.

Mr Sukhu has appealed to the people in the state to stay indoors due to the rains.

