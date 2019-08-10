Is Himatsingka Seide Limited (NSE:HIMATSEIDE) Excessively Paying Its CEO?

SKH Himatsingka became the CEO of Himatsingka Seide Limited (NSE:HIMATSEIDE) in 2016. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does SKH Himatsingka's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Himatsingka Seide Limited has a market capitalization of ₹13b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth ₹82m. (This number is for the twelve months until March 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at ₹17m. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from ₹7.0b to ₹28b, we found the median CEO total compensation was ₹19m.

It would therefore appear that Himatsingka Seide Limited pays SKH Himatsingka more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Himatsingka Seide, below.

Is Himatsingka Seide Limited Growing?

Himatsingka Seide Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 8.4% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 16% over the last year.

I think the revenue growth is good. And the improvement in earnings per share is modest but respectable. So while we'd stop just short of calling this a top performer, but we think it is well worth watching. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Himatsingka Seide Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 51%, Himatsingka Seide Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Himatsingka Seide Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

The growth in the business has been uninspiring, but the shareholder returns have arguably been worse, over the last three years. Shareholders may wish to consider further research. Although we don't think the CEO pay is too high, it is probably more on the generous side of things. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Himatsingka Seide shares (free trial).

