Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Analysts Just Cut Their EPS Forecasts Substantially

Today is shaping up negative for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon. At US$7.53, shares are up 8.7% in the past 7 days. Investors could be forgiven for changing their mind on the business following the downgrade; but it's not clear if the revised forecasts will lead to selling activity.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Himax Technologies' four analysts is for revenues of US$1.2b in 2022, which would reflect a disturbing 23% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to nosedive 45% to US$1.41 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.80 in 2022. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Himax Technologies' prospects, administering a measurable cut to revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the US$9.90 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Himax Technologies at US$15.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$6.60. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 41% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 19% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 8.4% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Himax Technologies is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Himax Technologies. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on Himax Technologies after the downgrade.

So things certainly aren't looking great, and you should also know that we've spotted some potential warning signs with Himax Technologies, including concerns around earnings quality. Learn more, and discover the 1 other risk we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

