🌱 Himes Breakfast House Now Open + Antonio Brown Terminated

First, today's weather:

Clouds giving way to some sun. High: 76 Low: 58.

Here are the top stories in Tampa today:

1. WaWa is planning to hire 2,000 people in Florida during the first quarter of 2022. Starting pay is $15 per hour. Positions available include full-time and part-time associate positions. (Florida Patch)

2. Shells owner John Cristen has opened Himes Breakfast House in South Tampa. It is mainly a breakfast spot, but also has lunch offerings including soups, sandwiches and salads. Himes is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Tuesday through Sunday, and closed Mondays. (Creative Loafing Tampa)

3. After refuting claims from Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried that the Florida health department was in possession of stockpiled COVID-19 tests that were about to expire, state leaders admitted that they were requesting a waiver for stockpiled tests to see if they might still be safe and effective to use after 1 million tests expired last month. (Florida Politics)

4. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially terminated the contract of wide receiver Antonio Brown effective immediately on Thursday, according to a release from the team. The release stated Brown was cleared to play by the medical team prior to the game against the New York Jets despite his claim that an MRI showed broken bone fragments, torn ligament and cartilage loss in his ankle. (WFLA)

5. Walmart InHome grocery delivery service is expanding to Tampa with a plan to hire 3,000 associate delivery drivers, some locally. The service costs $19.95 per month or $148 per year. Walmart says there are no additional fees and driver tips are built into the membership price. (WTSP)

Today in Tampa:

Hot Tub & Swim Spa Blowout Expo 2022 At Tampa Convention Center. (12:00 PM)

Sunset Smooth Jazz Series At The Sunset Room. (6:00 PM)

12 Angry Men At Stageworks. (8:00 PM)

Boys Soccer Vs. Gaither At Robinson High. (8:00 PM)

Spitfire Headline Series: Johnny Bell At Spitfire Comedy House. (9:00 PM)

From my notebook:

A Lakeland Walmart temporarily closed on Thursday as the store is sanitized due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the area, a spokesperson said. (Click Orlando)

Mosaic Florida Operations is donating $500 for every goal and $5,000 for every hat trick the Tampa Bay Lightning score at home this season as part of their Goals for Food initiative. (Facebook)

Join Hillsborough County School Board Member Lynn Gray's January Walk-to-Run Fitness clinic this Saturday, January 8th, at Sligh Middle Magnet School (2011 E. Sligh Ave., Tampa, FL 33610) from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. This weekend’s clinic will focus on resistance training. Learn the benefits of resistance bands and how resistance training plays a part in a 5K plan. (Facebook)

— Carlos Hernandez

