When Will Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Turn A Profit?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Hims & Hers Health, Inc.'s (NYSE:HIMS) future prospects. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. On 31 December 2021, the US$1.1b market-cap company posted a loss of US$108m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Hims & Hers Health's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 5 of the American Healthcare analysts is that Hims & Hers Health is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$18m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 61%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Hims & Hers Health given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Hims & Hers Health currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

