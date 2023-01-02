Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Is In A Strong Position To Grow Its Business

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is Hims & Hers Health's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at September 2022, Hims & Hers Health had cash of US$198m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$29m. Therefore, from September 2022 it had 6.8 years of cash runway. Notably, however, analysts think that Hims & Hers Health will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Hims & Hers Health Growing?

It was fairly positive to see that Hims & Hers Health reduced its cash burn by 20% during the last year. And arguably the operating revenue growth of 94% was even more impressive. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Hims & Hers Health Raise Cash?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Hims & Hers Health has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$1.3b, Hims & Hers Health's US$29m in cash burn equates to about 2.2% of its market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

So, Should We Worry About Hims & Hers Health's Cash Burn?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Hims & Hers Health's cash burn. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. Its weak point is its cash burn reduction, but even that wasn't too bad! It's clearly very positive to see that analysts are forecasting the company will break even fairly soon. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. When you don't have traditional metrics like earnings per share and free cash flow to value a company, many are extra motivated to consider qualitative factors such as whether insiders are buying or selling shares. Please Note: Hims & Hers Health insiders have been trading shares, according to our data. Click here to check whether insiders have been buying or selling.

