Is Hin Sang Group (International) Holding (HKG:6893) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Hin Sang Group (International) Holding Co. Ltd. (HKG:6893) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Hin Sang Group (International) Holding Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 Hin Sang Group (International) Holding had debt of HK$134.8m, up from none in one year. On the flip side, it has HK$68.9m in cash leading to net debt of about HK$65.9m.

A Look At Hin Sang Group (International) Holding's Liabilities

According to the balance sheet data, Hin Sang Group (International) Holding had liabilities of HK$158.3m due within 12 months, but no longer term liabilities. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of HK$68.9m as well as receivables valued at HK$24.3m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling HK$65.1m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Hin Sang Group (International) Holding has a market capitalization of HK$851.6m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

As it happens Hin Sang Group (International) Holding has a fairly concerning net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.1 but very strong interest coverage of 1k. This means that unless the company has access to very cheap debt, that interest expense will likely grow in the future. Importantly, Hin Sang Group (International) Holding's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 75% in the last twelve months. If that decline continues then paying off debt will be harder than selling foie gras at a vegan convention. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Hin Sang Group (International) Holding's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend.