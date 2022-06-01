Hinckley nears full freedom 41 years after shooting Reagan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JESSICA GRESKO
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ronald Reagan
    Ronald Reagan
    40th president of the United States and actor
  • John Hinckley Jr.
    American attempted assassin of Ronald Reagan

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge is set to preside over an important hearing for John Hinckley, the man who shot President Ronald Reagan in 1981 and is on the verge of being released from all remaining restrictive conditions.

U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman said in September that he would free Hinckley from restrictions on June 15 as long as Hinckley continued to do well. Officials say Hinckley has, and Wednesday's hearing, which Hinckley will not attend, is not expected to alter those plans.

Hinckley was confined to a mental hospital in Washington for more than two decades after a jury found him not guilty by reason of insanity in shooting Reagan. But starting in 2003 Friedman began allowing Hinckley to live for longer stretches in the community with requirements like attending therapy and restrictions on where he can travel. He's been living full-time in Virginia since 2016, though still under restrictions.

Those include: allowing officials access to his electronic devices, email and online accounts; being barred from traveling to places where he knows there will be someone protected by the Secret Service, and giving three days’ notice if he wants to travel more than 75 miles (120 kilometers) from his home in Virginia.

In July, Hinckley — who plays guitar and sings and has shared his music on a YouTube channel — plans to give a concert in Brooklyn, New York. Appearances in Connecticut and Chicago for what he has called the “John Hinckley Redemption Tour” have been cancelled.

The judge has said that Hinckley, who turned 67 Sunday, has displayed no symptoms of active mental illness, no violent behavior and no interest in weapons since 1983.

In a status report filed ahead of Wednesday's hearing, prosecutors wrote that health officials who have overseen Hinckley's treatment for years believe he “has recovered his sanity such that he does not present a danger to himself or others because of mental illness if unconditionally released” as planned.

Prosecutors had previously opposed ending restrictions, but they changed their position last year, saying they would agree to Hinckley's release from conditions if he continued to show mental stability and follow restrictions. Prosecutor Kacie Weston wrote in a court filing ahead of the hearing that "the Government has found no evidence to suggest that Mr. Hinckley’s unconditional release should not be granted" as the judge previously said he would.

Reagan recovered from the March 30, 1981, shooting, but his press secretary, James Brady, who died in 2014, was partially paralyzed as a result. Secret Service agent Timothy McCarthy and Washington police officer Thomas Delahanty were also wounded. Reagan died in 2004.

In the 2000s, Hinckley began, with the judge's approval, making visits to his parents’ home in Williamsburg, Virginia. His father died in 2008, but in 2016 he was given permission to live with his mother full time. Still, he was required to attend individual and group therapy sessions, was barred from talking to the media and could only travel within a limited area. Secret Service would also periodically follow him.

Hinckley's mother died in 2021. He has since moved out of her home. In recent years, Hinckley has made money by selling items at an antique mall and by selling books online.

Hinckley has said on his YouTube channel that he has started a record label, Emporia Records, and that his first release will be a 14-song CD of his music. He also promotes his music on Twitter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UN names Palestinian media program for slain reporter

    The United Nations announced Tuesday that it is naming the annual training program for Palestinian broadcasters and journalists after Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot dead May 11 during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric, who made the announcement, said Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American, “had a distinguished career in journalism for a quarter of a century” and “was a trailblazer for Arab women, and a role model for journalists in the Middle East and around the world.” Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian U.N. ambassador, appealed to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a letter on May 11 “as a staunch supporter of the freedom of the press, and fundamental freedoms worldwide, to honor this brave and iconic woman journalist” by renaming the training program for her.

  • Putin critic Alexei Navalny facing new charges and an extra 15 years in jail

    The Kremlin critic is serving more than two years and just received a nine-year sentence

  • 'They treated my brother like an animal': Police act like mental illness is a crime

    Reduce police presence on mental health calls. Send medical professionals and trained peer specialists who can better assess and de-escalate crises.

  • ‘We don’t know our fate’: Residents in fear of Russian advance as Putin’s missiles kill civilians

    <strong>Kim Sengupta </strong>finds a city targeted by Russian missiles as Putin sets sights on eastern Ukraine

  • First wartime rape case sent to court, Ukraine's prosecutor general says

    The first case of rape during the Russian war against Ukraine has been sent to court, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said in a Facebook post on May 30.

  • This camping box requires no tools to assemble

    RoomBox easyTech is a modular system that transforms most vehicles into a “camping-car.” Its design was inspired by Swiss Army Knives.

  • After mass shooting, NYC explores gun detectors in subways

    In the aftermath of a mass shooting on a New York City subway train, the mayor floated a high-tech idea: deploy scanners that can spot someone carrying a gun into the transit system before they have a chance to use it. The technology to scan large numbers of people quickly for weapons does exist, and is used now to screen people at places like sports stadiums and theme parks. The problem wouldn't necessarily be the technology — but rather the reality that scanners need to be accompanied by human operators to confront people carrying firearms illegally.

  • Biden writes US not seeking Putin ouster

    President Biden said in an op-ed published Tuesday that the United States would not try to oust Russian President Vladimir Putin from his position of power because of his invasion of Ukraine. “We do not seek a war between NATO and Russia. As much as I disagree with Mr. Putin, and find his actions…

  • Russia's Navalny says he faces new criminal charges

    Russia's opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Tuesday that he is facing new criminal accusations that could extend his current nine-year prison term. Navalny said on Instagram that an investigator visited him in prison to declare that the authorities have opened a new investigation against him on charges of “creating an extremist group to fan hatred against officials and oligarchs" and trying to stage unsanctioned rallies. Navalny, the most determined political foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was arrested in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he had been recuperating from nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin, and handed a 2½-year sentence for a parole violation.

  • CDFW: 91% of endangered spring chinooks died before spawning on Butte Creek last year

    The number of adult spring-run chinook salmon that died before spawning is worse than the preliminary estimate by the CDFW in October 2021.

  • Firearm stocks spike after mass shootings as investors dismiss the chance of tightening gun laws

    Trading on tragedy. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images.The day after an armed 18-year-old entered the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and shot dead 19 children and two teachers, the share prices of gun and weapons manufacturers jumped. A week on, and the market rally of gun stocks following the latest mass shooting hasn’t subsided. As of the close of trading on May 31, 2022, the stock price of weapons-maker Sturm Ruger was up more than 6.6% since May 23, the day before the shooting.

  • Coyote Sneaks Into California Family's Home Through Dog Door

    "We know they can scale fences, but we just didn't think that they would go through the dog door itself and be in the house," said homeowner Julie Levine

  • Prince William Shows Off His Goofy Side While Off-Duty with Cousin Zara and Mike Tindall

    Prince William attended the Houghton International Horse Trials to support Zara, who was competing

  • Lompoc fire chief arrested in SLO County on suspicion of domestic violence

    The city placed the fire chief on administrative leave pending a criminal investigation.

  • Lana Condor dishes on her 'controversial' love for Subway tuna sandwiches and sardines

    "I don't think fast food is a guilty pleasure, I think it's just pleasure," she tells Yahoo Life.

  • AP PHOTOS: In Kabul, cemeteries a part of Afghan daily life

    One of the graves had broken open in Kabul’s Nader Shah Hill Cemetery, exposing a near-complete skeleton at the bottom of the pit in the hard earth. The only reason the kids came over, interrupting their soccer game, was to see what an Associated Press photographer was taking pictures of. There are cemeteries all over Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, many of them filled with the dead from the country’s decades of war.

  • Woman allegedly spit on Memphis police officer after stabbing girlfriend

    The woman allegedly spit on an officer while she was being placed in a squad car.

  • New federal lawsuits target ex-cop who killed George Floyd

    Two Minnesotans filed federal civil rights lawsuits Tuesday against the city of Minneapolis and Derek Chauvin, alleging they were traumatized when the former police officer used his “signature move” of kneeling on their necks — the same way that he killed George Floyd. John Pope Jr. was just 14 in September 2017 when he says Chauvin subjected him to gratuitous force while responding to a domestic assault report. The other case alleges Chauvin used excessive force against Zoya Code in June 2017 after she allegedly tried to strangle her mother with an extension cord.

  • Couple forced to keep dead baby in fridge after miscarriage 'hell'

    A woman was forced to keep her baby's remains in their home fridge after she suffered a miscarriage and was reportedly turned away by NHS staff.

  • Flashcard uproar shows NC Republicans really do want you to stop saying gay

    A Wake County teacher resigned after a parent and Republicans complained about flashcards used to teach preschool kids colors. | Opinion