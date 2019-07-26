Hind Rectifiers Limited (NSE:HIRECT) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Readers hoping to buy Hind Rectifiers Limited (NSE:HIRECT) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You will need to purchase shares before the 30th of July to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of August.

Hind Rectifiers's next dividend payment will be ₹0.40 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed ₹0.40 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Hind Rectifiers has a trailing yield of 0.3% on the current share price of ₹120.65. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Hind Rectifiers

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Hind Rectifiers has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 5.6% of its income after tax. Hind Rectifiers paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow last year. That's typically a bad combination and - if this were more than a one-off - not sustainable.

Click here to see how much of its profit Hind Rectifiers paid out over the last 12 months.

NSEI:HIRECT Historical Dividend Yield, July 26th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Hind Rectifiers's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 45% per annum for the past five years.

Hind Rectifiers also issued more than 5% of its market cap in new stock during the past year, which we feel is likely to hurt its dividend prospects in the long run. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Hind Rectifiers's dividend payments per share have declined at 15% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. Hind Rectifiers is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

Final Takeaway

Is Hind Rectifiers an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Hind Rectifiers has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past ten years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

Want to learn more about Hind Rectifiers's dividend performance? Check out this visualisation of its historical revenue and earnings growth.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.