Is Hindalco Industries Limited’s (NSE:HINDALCO) CEO Pay Fair?

In 2016 Satish Pai was appointed CEO of Hindalco Industries Limited (NSE:HINDALCO). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Satish Pai’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Hindalco Industries Limited has a market capitalization of ₹445b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth ₹210m. (This figure is for the year to 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at ₹137m. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from ₹286b to ₹857b, we found the median CEO compensation was ₹87m.

It would therefore appear that Hindalco Industries Limited pays Satish Pai more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Hindalco Industries has changed over time.

Is Hindalco Industries Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Hindalco Industries Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 74% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 15%.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It’s also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing.

Has Hindalco Industries Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Hindalco Industries Limited for providing a total return of 214% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary…

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Hindalco Industries Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. Even better, returns to shareholders have been plentiful, over the same time period. So, considering this good performance, the CEO compensation may be quite appropriate. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Hindalco Industries (free visualization of insider trades).

