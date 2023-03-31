Hindenburg says Block response confirms it inflated Cash App user counts

FILE PHOTO: Bitcoin Conference 2022 in Miami Beach
Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) - U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research said on Friday Block Inc's response to its allegations confirmed it had reported inflated user counts on its Cash App to investors for years.

The payments firm led by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey said on Thursday that 44 million of its more than 51 million monthly active customers on Cash App were verified through its identity program as of Dec. 31.

"Block's newly reported internal estimates also show that its previously reported 51 million monthly transacting actives as of December 2022 represented a 16%-31% inflation of its actual estimated internal user counts," Hindenburg said in a note published on its website.

Block did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The disclosure follows Hindenburg Research's report last week that said former Block employees estimated 40% to 75% of accounts they reviewed were fake, involved in fraud or were additional accounts tied to a single individual.

After taking a short position in Block, Hindenburg alleged in the report that the payments firm overstated its Cash App user numbers and understated its customer acquisition costs.

Short sellers typically sell borrowed securities and aim to buy these back at a lower price.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru)

Recommended Stories

  • Block stock rises upon response to Hindenburg Research’s report alleging fraud

    Yahoo Finance Live discusses Block's rise in shares and their response to short-seller Hindenburg Research's fraud claims.

  • Meloni's party looks to shield Italian language from foreign contamination

    Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's party has proposed imposing fines of up to 100,000 euros ($108,750) on public and private entities which use foreign terms, most notably English, instead of Italian in official communications. "It is not just a matter of fashion, as fashions pass, but Anglomania (has) repercussions for society as a whole," said the text of the draft bill, calling for the Italian language to be protected and nurtured. The bill was presented by lawmakers from Meloni's nationalist Brothers of Italy party and will have to be approved by both houses of parliament to become law.

  • GM plans to phase out Apple CarPlay in EVs, with Google's help

    General Motors plans to phase out widely-used Apple CarPlay and Android Auto technologies that allow drivers to bypass a vehicle's infotainment systems, shifting instead to built-in infotainment systems developed with Google for future electric vehicles. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems allow users to mirror their smartphone screens in a vehicle's dashboard display. GM's decision to stop offering those systems in future electric vehicles, starting with the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer, could help the automaker capture more data on how consumers drive and charge EVs.

  • UOC-MP Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monks reject crossing over to the OCU

    Ukrainian Orthodox Church-Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) monks at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery are "categorically against" transitioning to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), UOC-MP Synod’s spokesman, Metropolitan Kliment, said in a comment to NV on March 29.

  • Dollar/rupee premiums to rise as US-India interest rate gap seen widening - analysts

    Indian foreign exchange traders are betting on a rise in dollar/rupee forward premiums as U.S. interest rates are expected to ease later this year, bankers and analysts said. Forward premiums, a function of U.S. and India interest rate differentials, are expected to widen as the Federal Reserve is likely to ease rates gradually this year, while the Reserve Bank of India keeps them steady, economists said. Fed futures suggest the U.S. central bank is likely to cut rates by about 60 bps from its peak this year.

  • 23 surprising things you probably didn't know about 'How I Met Your Mother'

    The sitcom is well-known for its controversial ending, but there are plenty of things even the biggest fans might not know about the show.

  • Updated: What police say about standoff in Ashburnham

    A stand-off that caused officials to close off roads around Cushing Academy ended when a suspect was taken from the scene in an ambulance.

  • That was fast! Microsoft slips ads into AI-powered Bing Chat

    Microsoft is "exploring" putting ads in the responses given by Bing Chat, its new search agent powered by OpenAI's GPT-4. While these sponsored responses are clearly labeled as such, it does make one question how far we've really come from the old model of ads on search engines. Microsoft confirmed this is happening, albeit in an experimental form, in a blog post published today.

  • Israel Adesanya on Alex Pereira rematch at UFC 287: ‘This is my last shot’

    Israel Adesanya has shifted his mindset going into his title fight rematch with Alex Pereira at UFC 287.

  • Study finds that artificial intelligence could replace the equivalent of 300 million jobs

    A new report from Goldman Sachs says that artificial intelligence could replace the equivalent of 300 million full-time jobs worldwide. The sectors that could see the greatest impact are administrative and legal professions. Manav Raj, assistant professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School and one of the authors of the study, discusses with Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green.

  • Coinbase Says US 1M Tech Jobs At Risk, Microsoft To Place Ads In ChatGPT Powered Bing Search, Netflix Preps For Big Transition Into TV Gaming: Today's Top Stories

    Benzinga Coinbase Warns Unclear Crypto Regulations Pose Threat To 1M US Tech Jobs Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) says that one million tech jobs are at risk of being outsourced to other countries. Coinbase said as "the U.S. goes down a path of regulatory uncertainty," the EU, U.K., UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, and Japan are all creating "environments for crypto to flourish." Coinbase said that a recent report from venture capital firm Electric Capital shows that the

  • Review: BMW’s First Electrified M Model Shifts Focus From Dynamic Performance to Tech and Style

    The 2023 BMW XM represents a larger transition in purpose for the automaker’s motorsport-inspired division.

  • Ambani bats for cricket glory as Disney scales back in India

    Mukesh Ambani's Jio, the South Asian telecom powerhouse, has long sought to entice its customer base with a plethora of services aimed at boosting subscriber retention. Despite amassing over 425 million customers and claiming the mantle of India’s top network provider—due in large part to its aggressively competitive data pricing—Jio's array of additional services has yet to gain significant traction. With the highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament starting later today, Ambani is eyeing this as the perfect opportunity to revamp Jio's service adoption strategy even as the firm recognizes that cricket streaming will not turn a profit for several years.

  • Final Four: At Florida Atlantic, it's not 'F-A-Who?' anymore

    Florida Atlantic University has barreled its way onto the sport’s biggest stage, adding “Final Four” to a hoops resume that, until now, could have been scribbled down on the back of a cocktail napkin. “Our basketball program is sort of representative of what FAU is,” said Stacy Volnick. Dedicated in 1964 with a grand-opening speech from none other than President Lyndon Johnson, FAU started as a two-year school for upperclassmen and graduate students.

  • Latest storm piles more snow on California mountains

    A cold low pressure system spinning off the coast of California sent bands of rain and snow across the state Wednesday, making travel difficult and adding to an epic mountain snowpack. Forecasters said the storm was not as strong as the systems that pounded the state all winter, but that chains were required for vehicles on highways through the Sierra Nevada. The San Francisco Bay Area was hit by gusty winds, hail and periods of heavy rain as multiple storm cells intensified quickly, the National Weather Service said.

  • After contentious US visit, Taiwan's president heads to C.America

    Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen began a visit to Guatemala and Belize on Friday to shore up ties with dwindling allies following a trip to the United States that angered China.Washington had said there was no reason for China to "overreact" to the "normal, uneventful" trip, while Beijing warned the United States was "playing with fire."

  • Mansion madness: Los Angeles realtors in sell-off frenzy as wealth tax looms

    A new law will impose extra tax on sales of more than $5m starting 1 April – and sellers are desperate to unload before the deadline

  • India's new trade policy aims to promote rupee trade

    India's new foreign trade policy, to be adopted from April 1, will take steps to support international trade using the rupee currency, the government said on Friday, as it looks to boost exports amid slowing global trade. The South Asian nation is prepared to trade in rupees with nations facing a shortage of dollars so as to "disaster-proof" them and effectively boost its exports, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal told a news conference in the capital, New Delhi. The measures include industry-specific targets to reach a goal of $2 trillion in exports of merchandise and services by 2030, said Santosh Kumar Sarangi, head of the directorate-general of foreign trade (DGFT).

  • Twitter Ad Revenue Plunges 89% Since Musk Takeover as Major Brands Stay Away (Report)

    Top media buyers remain reluctant to recommend returning to the social media platform amid the owner's erratic behavior

  • CHARTS: We analyzed revenue per employee to show why Amazon, Meta, and others are axing workers with brutality and speed

    Revenue per employee is a quick way to look at a company's efficiency. Charts show one clear thing: Most tech firms suffer from bloat.