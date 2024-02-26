Hinds County deputies searching for man suspected of killing his nephew
Hinds County deputies searching for man suspected of killing his nephew
Hinds County deputies searching for man suspected of killing his nephew
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump ask Judge Scott McAffee to allow cell phone records to be used in his decision of whether to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Wilis and lead prosecutor Nathan Wade from the Georgia election interference case.
Google is hopeful it will soon be able to "unpause" the ability of its multimodal generative AI tool, Gemini, to depict people, per DeepMind founder, Demis Hassabis. Google suspended the Gemini capability last week after users pointed out the tool was producing historically incongruous images, such as depicting the U.S. Founding Fathers as a diverse group of people, rather than only white men. Instead he suggested the issue was caused by Google failing to identify instances when users are basically after what he described as a "universal depiction."
Some attendees reportedly wore Chiefs jerseys to the service.
This is Sherman's second arrest since his playing career ended in 2021.
These gadgets have helped more than 16,000 satisfied shoppers keep their floor coverings in place for just $12.
A court filing in the U.S. Department of Justice's case against Google over its alleged monopoly in the search market has revealed a few notable tidbits about the state of the search market competition, including the inner workings, revenue, and, in some cases, exit prices of would-be Google competitors, like DuckDuckGo and Neeva, the latter of which sold to Snowflake last year after pivoting to enterprise. Google's proposed "Findings of Fact" filing documents the history of search competition, including Google's own beginnings, its innovations, the competitive landscape, Google's search ads business, distribution agreements, and more.
With a trolley cart nicknamed "Bubba," one man is walking barefoot from L.A. to NYC.
Whether you struggle with hard-to-hear dialogue or want more room-filling audio, here's your fix — and it's on mega-sale.
Hello, and welcome to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Deals of the Week: PermitFlow raised $31 million to bring software to the construction permitting market; one man's plan to keep Cake e-bikes alive for a while longer caught our eye; and we had thoughts about Match Group's tie-up with OpenAI. Former Sequoia leader Michael Moritz won this round, unsurprisingly.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens doesn't pull any punches when it comes to explaining why you shouldn't draft a pitcher in the early rounds.
Super-sleek and secure, this winner comes in 25 colors and has RFID-blocking tech.
Law enforcement officers in Cochise County, Arizona, say a 23-year-old stole a truck carrying 10 new Corvettes because he needed a ride home.
A sweeping law enforcement operation led by the U.K.’s National Crime Agency (NCA) this week took down LockBit, the notorious Russia-linked ransomware gang that for years has wreaked havoc on businesses, hospitals, and governments around the world. It’s long been suspected that paying a hacker’s ransom demand is a gamble and not a guarantee that stolen data will be deleted.
No green thumb, no problem: They'll dote on thirsty ferns or easy-going succulents with equal skill, reviewers say.
In today's edition: How to fix the NBA All-Star Game, the numbers behind the Niners' OT decision, 6-on-6 lacrosse, and more.
Waymo's application to expand its robotaxi service in Los Angeles and San Mateo counties has been suspended for 120 days by the California Public Utilities Commission’s Consumer Protection and Enforcement Division (CPED). The decision doesn't change Waymo's ability to commercially operate driverless vehicles in San Francisco. The CPED said on its website that the application has been suspended for further staff review.
Lopez-Galvan wore a Butker jersey during last week's Super Bowl parade.
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s involuntary manslaughter trial begins in New Mexico. Why it has implications for Baldwin’s case.
YouTube is changing the design for creators' channels on the big screen, the company announced today. At the time, YouTube said that artist pages were part of a larger YouTube makeover that also included integrated voice search in the search bar, a menu redesign to make navigation easier, the addition of a new vertical video info menu and larger thumbnails, among other things. In a short video announcing the changes to creators' pages today, YouTube says that the update is focused on offering a more immersive layout design that "surfaces the most relevant content," and makes the Subscribe button easier to access.
Should additional information come to light, the investigation could be reopened by authorities.