Hinds County deputy involved in shooting at Kroger in Jackson

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones announced a deputy-involved shooting at the Kroger along Interstate 55 in Jackson on Friday evening.

Jones posted his announced to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, around 9 p.m. Friday. The Hinds County Sheriff's Department was on the scene.

A male victim was shot and transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center via AMR, Jones announced.

"MBI was requested to the scene," Jones' post noted. "Scene is secure, and no additional threats reported."

A flashing blue light of a police car.

An investigation is ongoing. Multiple law enforcement vehicles were on the scene at the Kroger.

This is a developing story. Check back to ClarionLedger.com for updates.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Deputy involved in shooting at Jackson, MS Kroger