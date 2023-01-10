Hinds County election commissioner pleads guilty to embezzlement and defrauding

Toni Johnson of Jackson, Hinds County District 2 election commissioner, and her attorney Lisa Ross listen to arraignment proceedings before Hinds County Special Circuit Judge Jess Dickinson at the Hinds County Courthouse in Jackson Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Johnson reached a plea agreement with the district attorney's office on embezzlement and fraud.

Toni Johnson, Hinds County District 2 Election Commissioner, pleaded guilty to two counts of embezzlement and defrauding the government on Monday during a court proceeding, the Hinds County District Attorney's Office announced.

Johnson accepted a plea deal on Monday agreeing to the embezzlement charges by a public official and one count of making False Representations to Defraud the Government.

As part of the plea deal, Johnson will not serve time in prison. She agreed to a 20-year prison sentence, with 15 of those years suspended and five years of house arrest, according to the Hinds County DA office.

Johnson was also ordered to pay $24,216.00 in fines over the course of her probationary period.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens II spoke about the intensive case shortly after the court proceedings.

"Today’s plea brings to a conclusion another example of blatant public corruption uncovered by the Office of the State Auditor and successfully prosecuted by our office," Owens said following the plea hearing. "It is sad and disappointing that the funds that Johnson misappropriated were intended to protect Hinds County citizens exercising their rights during the 2020 election."

State auditor Shad White also announced Johnson's plea agreement.

"Johnson used her position as a member of the Hinds County Election Commission (HCEC) to purchase two 85-inch televisions and personal protective equipment (PPE), which she had delivered to her own home and one other private residence," according to a state auditor press release. "To conceal this scheme, she purchased smaller, less expensive televisions as “replacements” for the larger televisions purchased by HCEC. Johnson’s demand letter shows she owes $25,893.18 back to taxpayers, which includes interest and investigative costs added to the $16,000 cost of the property HCEC purchased."

White said the state has a zero-tolerance policy for fraud in his office.

"I am thankful for the investigators on my team who built this case and the prosecutors who decided to bring charges and successfully brought Ms. Johnson to justice," White said.

In addition, two other individuals entered guilty pleas in this scheme late last year and are expected to be sentenced in the coming months.

Johnson’s conviction in this matter renders her ineligible to hold elected office or other positions of public trust in the State of Mississippi.

Johnson is now a convicted felon and will never be able to handle public money again. Judge Dickinson’s sentencing order has been filed with the Hinds County Circuit Clerk’s Office for public inspection.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1 (800) 321-1275.

