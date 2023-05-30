Hinds County inmates escape from Raymond Detention Center, marking second exit since April

Two Raymond Detention Center detainees escaped Monday through a breach in the facility and damaged part of a fence, according to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

It is the second escape from the jail in recent weeks. On April 22, four inmates escaped, the final of which was captured in early May. Two of the four escapees died while on the lam, one in a standoff with police.

The Hinds County jail is a medium security facility that houses men convicted for crimes that come under Mississippi state and federal laws. The facility was opened in 2010 and has a capacity of 600.

In July, a federal judge ordered a rare takeover of the jail after he said deficiencies in supervision and staffing led to “a stunning array of assaults, as well as deaths.” In December, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals stayed that order after the county filed a motion for reconsideration.

Michael Lewis, 31, one of the recent escapee's from the Raymond Detention Center.

Jones said Michael Lewis, 31, and Joseph Spring, 31, were missing during Monday morning's official headcount.

Jones told WJTV that the breach happened in one of the recreation rooms through the ceiling and was able to get through an air duct.

Jones said via Twitter that the newly formed Everbridge system alerted the public of safety concerns and breaches and proved effective by alerting 17,000 citizens via phone calls, emails and text over a large radius in the Raymond and Western Hinds County areas.

Lewis has been captured and is back in custody at the Raymond Detention Center, according to Jones.

"He was captured by the Hinds County Sheriff's Office deputies searching the area of Seven Springs Road," Jones said.

Jones said Lewis now faces additional escape charges.

The search is still ongoing for Spring.

Prior to the escape, "Lewis had been in the facility since Dec. 2022 and was being held on a DUI, possession of marijuana, felony fleeing, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, probation, parole violations and holds with other agencies," according to WJTV reports. "Spring had been in the facility since Nov. 2022 and was being held on probation and parole violations, burglary and holds with other agencies."

Jones said no reports of stolen vehicles had been reported. Anyone with information is asked to call 601-352-1521.

Jones said that while a new jail is being built, the county will have to spend more money to maintain the existing facility to avoid such breakouts.

