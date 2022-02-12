The Hinds County jail could face federal takeover. What does that mean, what would change?

A Monday hearing will set the stage for attorneys representing Hinds County to argue the county should maintain control and fix the Raymond Detention Center and attorneys for the U.S. government to argue federal receivership is the way to bring the jail into compliance.

Attorneys for the county and the federal government will go before U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi Judge Carlton Reeves, who is expected to make a decision about federal receivership sometime this month.

The hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday at the U.S. District courthouse at 501 E. Court St. in Jackson.

Here is what to know ahead of the hearing, a potential decision and what has happened.

What would receivership look like?

Attorneys for Hinds County are expected to argue the county should maintain control of the jail to continue to make improvements. On the other end, attorneys for the federal government are expected to argue the detention center should be placed under receivership to ensure compliance under a federal consent decree.

The attorneys will use documents as evidence and can call witnesses including current and former jail employees, county employees and other experts.

Hinds County has been under the decree since 2016 to address "unconstitutional conditions" at the Raymond Detention Center, which include staffing shortages and security issues, including cell doors that don't lock.

Reeves wrote in a Nov. 23 order that receiverships can be a necessary tool to fix prisons where constitutional violations are happening. He also said they are an "extraordinary remedy" that should be taken with caution.

Under a federal receivership, an appointed operator would come to the jail to bring the center into compliance under the consent decree.

Hinds County Board of Supervisors Chair Credell Calhoun said the receiver would make budget requests and the board would have to fund them. Currently, the board sets a budget for the jail and approves maintenance and improvement projects there.

Story continues

Sheriff Tyree Jones, whose office oversees the detention center, previously told the Clarion Ledger he expects his day-to-day operation of the jail to change under receivership.

In a November order, Reeves referenced a similar case in New Orleans, where an appointed, independent jail compliance director assumed the duties of the sheriff and authorities for jail operations for several years before returning control to the sheriff.

Reeves asked attorneys from both sides to come up with several potential receivership operators.

County held in contempt after trying to get out of consent decree

The county's attorneys filed a motion Jan. 21 to seek relief from the consent decree, citing a federal law that allows states to be released from agreements two years after they are issued.

On Feb. 4, Reeves found Hinds County in contempt of court for failing to fix unconstitutional issues at the Raymond Detention Center. He called the county's motion to end the consent decree "a last-ditch effort" to prevent federal takeover.

Read more: Hinds County wants out of decree requiring improved conditions at detention center

The judge said evidence from 15 monitoring reports doesn't support the county's claim that it is making positive changes. Reeves cited six inmate deaths in 2021, the sheriff's relationship with the jail administrator and her departure and jail conditions that have not improved.

Calhoun said when the current supervisors took office, they knew it would be difficult to bring the detention center into compliance.

"The board has been working diligently to comply with the consent decree," he said. "It is very difficult to comply with, and hopefully we can do that with that (new) facility."

The county is planning to build a new jail on McDowell Road in Jackson, Calhoun said, which would satisfy consent decree requirements, such as having direct supervision of inmates, more space to ease overcrowding and better building conditions.

In his order, Reeves wrote the county is not complying with 30 provisions of the consent decree the board of supervisors agreed to in 2016.

Those provisions include:

- Developing policies and procedures for direct supervision of housing units

- Having sufficient staffing to supervise prisoners

- Having supervisors review and respond appropriately to all incidents by the end of their shift, but no more than 12 hours after a reportable incident

- Classifying prisoners from booking and giving them more long-term housing within eight hours of intake

- Having jail records that accurately identify and track prisoners with serious mental illness

- Releasing all prisoners directly from court if they are found not guilty, acquitted, charges dismissed or not held on another matter

- Developing policies for release of prisoners and timely release of prisoners

What did the judge say?: Judge finds Hinds County in contempt for failing to fix unconstitutional issues at jail

Jones declined to comment about Reeves' contempt order Wednesday.

"I don't have any further comments as we are preparing for next week," he wrote in a text message. "I look forward to next week's hearings, and we will await the outcome."

Jones previously said staffing is his main focus. The jail is short 70 detention officers, and he said raising base salary for the job is the way to fill vacancies.

He also supports building a new jail.

Attorneys Reuven Anderson, Nicholas Morisani, James Shelson and W. Thomas Siler Jr. from the Jackson law firm Phelps Dunbar are representing the county. They did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

Reeves gave the county an ultimatum

Reeves gave Hinds County an ultimatum in November: make the jail safe or it will be put into federal receivership. He is expected to make a decision this month and will take information presented at Monday's hearing into consideration.

In a December response to the judge, the county's attorneys argued the court doesn't have a current understanding of the jail's conditions because court monitors hadn't visited in 18 months.

The ultimatum: Federal judge: Hinds County must prove it can make Raymond Detention Center safe

Attorneys wrote there have been changes going on at the jail since 2019, including jail cell and building repairs and improved medical and mental health care for inmates. There are also ongoing efforts to improve cleanliness, fire safety and the presence of contraband, according to the county.

Monitors were able to visit the jail in-person Jan. 24, and they found it looked "substantially the same" as it did during its previous visit, Reeves wrote in his February contempt order.

Reporter Mina Corpuz can be reached by email at mcorpuz@gannett.com. You can follow her on Twitter @mlcorpuz.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: What to know ahead of hearing about the future of the Hinds County jail