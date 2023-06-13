Hinds County Sheriff announces arrests in search for escaped inmate. See who was arrested

As law enforcement officials continue to search for a Raymond Detention Center inmate who escaped the facility on May 30, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones announced via Twitter that three people have been arrested in connection to the case, including the escapee's mother.

"Escapee Joseph Spring investigation arrests: Angela Spring-50 (mother) and Nicole Brock-38 both charged with hindering prosecution. Rick Patterson-38 charged with hindering prosecution, felon in poss. of firearm and probation violation (MDOC)," Jones tweeted Tuesday morning. "Search for Joseph Spring is ongoing."

Jones said a stolen black Honda is confirmed to be connected to Spring.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones

Since Spring's escape, The Hinds County Sheriff's Office released details of Springs's appearance to help assist with a possible arrest.

Spring is approximately 5-foot-8, 155 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and a noticeable neck tattoo.

The May 30 escape was the second in recent weeks from the Hinds County facility. On April 22, four inmates escaped. Two of the four escapees died while on the lam, one in a standoff with police. Two others were captured in early May.

In addition, a few weeks ago, two arrests were also made in connection with Spring. Officials arrested Kayce Knight, 36, in the 3500 block of Bowers Street and arrested Michael Lynn Allen, 45, on Thursday, June 1, in the 500 block of Walker Lane, according to Jones.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Hind County Sheriff's Office makes arrests connected to escapee