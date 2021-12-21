Hinds County sheriff: Criminal charges will be pursued after officer injured

A Raymond Detention Center officer has been released from the hospital after he was injured Sunday during an altercation as guards attempted to put out a small fire.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the officer sustained head and neck injuries after several detainees started a fight.

Jones said the officer was among several trying to put out a small fire that started in a cell. The officers did extinguish the fire and the injured officer was taken to a local hospital.

Jones said he is unsure if the officer returned to work as of Tuesday morning.

Jones said investigators are looking at surveillance video to determine how the fire started, how many were involved in the altercation and who they were. Jones said sheriff's office officials will pursue criminal charges.

