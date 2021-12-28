Hinds County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect who shot man in the face in Utica

A 19-year-old visiting in Utica was shot in the face Monday evening, officials from the Hinds County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Lee Davis Circle around 8:10 p.m. and found Frederick McGriggs had been shot, according to the sheriff's office.

He was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center to treat non-life threatening injuries. Capt. Crystal Houston, public information officer for the sheriff's office, said McGriggs had surgery Monday night and is recovering.

An unidentified male walked up to the residence McGriggs was visiting and fired multiple shots at McGriggs as he stood by his car, investigators said. An unidentified female who was with McGriggs was not injured.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, fled on foot, according to the sheriff's office. A motive for the shooting has not yet been determined.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Hinds County Sheriff's Office at 601-974-2900

