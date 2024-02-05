Hinds Election Commissioners rescind vote to "opt out" of helping with March primaries

Hinds County Election Commissioners will help with the upcoming Republican and Democratic party primaries after all.

District 4 Commissioner Yvonne Horton said commission members on Thursday rescinded their Jan. 31 vote to "opt out" of helping with the primaries, which are slated for March 12.

During a special commission meeting on Jan. 31, commission members voted 3-1-1 to "opt out" of participating in the primaries, leaving the responsibility of setting ballots to the executive committees of the Republican and Democrat Parties.

Hinds County Election Commissioners were highly criticized for ballot shortages during Mississippi's Nov. elections that caused voters to wait in long lines and a judge extending precinct hours. At least nine polling stations in Hinds County experienced ballot shortages.

When asked why the commissioners were wanting to opt out of helping with the primaries in the first place, Horton said the commissioners are only in-charge of running general elections, special elections and run-offs. Horton also said she didn't want to "start another argument with one of the parties."

"It's just a right that we have," Horton said. "Our jobs when it comes to elections (are) we have to run the general election, special election or run-offs within those two, and I'm not going to start an argument with anybody else because I'm really tired."

She's not wrong. The Mississippi Secretary of State's County Election Handbook states:

"County Party Executive Committees are responsible for conducting all primary elections. County Election Commissions may assist in specific circumstances if the County Executive Party enters into a written contract with the Election Commission to perform certain duties."

While the party executive committees are responsible for conducting the primary elections, only the commissioners and the circuit clerk have access to the Statewide Election Management System, or SEMS, to order the ballots. So when they originally decided to opt out, it left questions of how the party executive committees would acquire ballots.

Horton said the commission is currently working with both parties to ensure the primary election runs smoothly.

"We are working with them, and we are committed on our part to a fair election that works the way it's supposed to work," Horton said.

Horton said the backlash the commissioners faced after did not play any part in them wanting to opt out of helping with the primaries. To ensure that doesn't happen again, the commissioners are asking party committees to tell them precisely how many ballots they need printed.

"We're going to order them (the ballots), but they're going to tell us how many to order. I want that in the article." Horton said.

